Frazier Management LLC Acquires 130,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for about 1.3% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned about 2.79% of IVERIC bio worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.