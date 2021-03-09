Frazier Management LLC Invests $21.74 Million in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,000. Sutro Biopharma makes up 1.7% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned 2.59% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRO shares. Truist upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.