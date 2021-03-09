Frazier Management LLC Invests $7.45 Million in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,000. Scholar Rock comprises 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned 0.46% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $53.19. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

