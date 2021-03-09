Frazier Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Frazier Management LLC owned 0.11% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,081,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $45.08. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $54.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.