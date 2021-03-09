Frazier Management LLC Makes New $15.58 Million Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000.

Shares of FLACU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

