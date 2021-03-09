Frazier Management LLC Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 731,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,000. Epizyme comprises about 0.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Epizyme as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Epizyme by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPZM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 3,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,507. The firm has a market cap of $956.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $22.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

