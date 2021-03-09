Frazier Management LLC Raises Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $31,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $19,759,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

