Frazier Management LLC Takes $79.24 Million Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,917,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,236,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.1% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 9.43% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TARS stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

