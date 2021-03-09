Freehold Royalties Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRU opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

