Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 32,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

