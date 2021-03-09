Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRU. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.73. The company had a trading volume of 350,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,103. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.