Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

FRLN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

