Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 3.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.58% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $220,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

