Freicoin Achieves Market Cap of $964,565.12 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $964,565.12 and approximately $116.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,362,179 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars.

