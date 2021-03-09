Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $982,092.43

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $982,092.43 and $71,071.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

