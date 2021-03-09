Front Street Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $319.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

