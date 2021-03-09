Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and $36.45 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00506844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00069465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00522262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

