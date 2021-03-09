FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FS Development in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get FS Development alerts:

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. FS Development has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.