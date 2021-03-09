FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Hits $121.83 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $121.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040668 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

