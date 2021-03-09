fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 10,424,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,740,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

