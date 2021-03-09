FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $37.57 on Major Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $879,573.88 and $124,317.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $37.57 or 0.00069776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00503924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00520061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

