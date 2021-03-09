Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,641. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.