Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. 537,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,586,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 6.08.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

