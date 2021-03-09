FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 20.7% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price shot up 20.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.23. 38,853,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 45,668,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $4,280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

