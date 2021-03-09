Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Purchases £85,000 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Jonathan Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jonathan Turner purchased 250,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Shares of FCRM traded up GBX 3.01 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.01 ($0.47). 400,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,233. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.09. The firm has a market cap of £79.98 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

