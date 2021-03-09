Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 15.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.96 and last traded at $109.56. 1,762,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,287,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

