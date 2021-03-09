Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

A number of research firms have commented on FLL. Union Gaming Research began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

