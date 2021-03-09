Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $858.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.21), but opened at GBX 894 ($11.68). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 2,442 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 826.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 680.52.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

