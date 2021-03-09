Function X Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $599,126.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.13 or 0.99739114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038374 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012432 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00093034 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010759 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
