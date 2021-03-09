Function X Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $599,126.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.13 or 0.99739114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00093034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,564,169 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

