Fuse Network Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $10.82 million and $2.69 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

