Fusible Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 24 Hours (FUSI)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Fusible has a market cap of $1.36 million and $219,565.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00005334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,085 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

