Futu (FUTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

