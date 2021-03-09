FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of FF opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.
FutureFuel Company Profile
