FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of FF opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

