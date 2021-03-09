FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Flutter Entertainment plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

