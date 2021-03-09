fyeth.finance (YETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,203.00

fyeth.finance (CURRENCY:YETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. fyeth.finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $40,203.00 worth of fyeth.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One fyeth.finance token can now be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00013322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, fyeth.finance has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

fyeth.finance Token Profile

fyeth.finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,450 tokens. The official message board for fyeth.finance is contact-96561.medium.com . fyeth.finance’s official website is fyeth.finance

Buying and Selling fyeth.finance

