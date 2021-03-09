Gafisa (GFASY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:GFASY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

