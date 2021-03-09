Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 5.1%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 143,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 345,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

