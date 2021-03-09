GAMB One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,028.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $27,028.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

