GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $319,941.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. GameCredits has a market cap of $15.21 million and $319,941.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00367441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,008,211 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.