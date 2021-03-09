GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $194.50

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.50, but opened at $223.54. GameStop shares last traded at $223.65, with a volume of 217,395 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

