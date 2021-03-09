Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.88

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 25954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gannett by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

