Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.88

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 25954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.91.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.
