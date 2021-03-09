GAPS Market Cap Achieves $3.61 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $3.61 million and $260.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,572.16 or 1.00003600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00088467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004086 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.