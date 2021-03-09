Gareth Davis Buys 8,470 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) insider Gareth Davis acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).
Shares of SAA stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). 246,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,973. M&C Saatchi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of £193.87 million and a P/E ratio of -154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.36.
About M&C Saatchi
