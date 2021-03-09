Gareth Davis Buys 8,470 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) insider Gareth Davis acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

Shares of SAA stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). 246,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,973. M&C Saatchi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of £193.87 million and a P/E ratio of -154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.36.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

