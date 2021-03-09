Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $110.17 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $110.17 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $10.88 or 0.00020075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.41 or 0.00511985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00508458 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

