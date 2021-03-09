GasLog (GLOG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – GasLog had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $5.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

2/25/2021 – GasLog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

2/23/2021 – GasLog was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – GasLog was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

2/22/2021 – GasLog was downgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – GasLog was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – GasLog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

1/29/2021 – GasLog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Get GasLog Ltd alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.