Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 15% Higher

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.40. 552,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 803,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

