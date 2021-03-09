GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSE GATX opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.