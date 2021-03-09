GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $223,425.99 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GATX by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
