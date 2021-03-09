GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $223,425.99 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GATX by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

