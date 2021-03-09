GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 28% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $195,920.04 and $182.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00368863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

