GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.49

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.49 and last traded at C$49.29, with a volume of 14220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.15.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.